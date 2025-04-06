Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,173 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Belden worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $2,723,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 189.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

BDC stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,527.05. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

