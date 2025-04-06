Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 45,544 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,544 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Altimmune by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
Altimmune Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Altimmune news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
