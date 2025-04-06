Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,773 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 260,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 195,026 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

