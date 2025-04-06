Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 57,865 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

