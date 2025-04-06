Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,285 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 211,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $281.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at $977,450. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,530 shares of company stock worth $299,572. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.