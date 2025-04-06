Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,933,836 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,933,836 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,991,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,668. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

