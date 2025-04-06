Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 442 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $120,847.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,907.78. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,537.72. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $314.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.00 and a 1 year high of $377.46. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.