Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Citigroup’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

NYSE C opened at $58.00 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,188.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 280.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 952,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 41.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

