Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $14,252,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $92.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

