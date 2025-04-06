Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,461,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,933,191.30. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

See Also

