Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
TSLX stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.64%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
