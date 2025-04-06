Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 162,810 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,305,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 122,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

