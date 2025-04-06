SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,777,000 after purchasing an additional 977,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after acquiring an additional 564,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,811,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 632.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

