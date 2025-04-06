SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 571,539 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of SolarWinds worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

