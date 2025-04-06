SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SouthState by 8.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SouthState by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

