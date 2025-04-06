Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In related news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $236,223.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,280.14. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,021 shares of company stock worth $2,816,590. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 53.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,803 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spire Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

