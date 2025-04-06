Sportradar Group’s (SRAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. Analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 149,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,801,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 659.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

