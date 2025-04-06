StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 7.4 %

BLK stock opened at $822.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $968.78 and its 200-day moving average is $992.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,473,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $519,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $3,481,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.