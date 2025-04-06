StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

