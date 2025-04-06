StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CEL-SCI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEL-SCI stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CEL-SCI worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

