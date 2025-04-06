Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.80.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.65.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

