Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Company Profile

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.81.

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.