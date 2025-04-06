Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.80.

SPB opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$9.81.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

