Symbotic FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by BWS Financial

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $17.50 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $124,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,650.20. This trade represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 3,635 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $120,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.16. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock worth $1,985,334 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 9.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

