Symphony Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

