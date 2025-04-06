T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Bank of America

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $82.60 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.34 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after acquiring an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after acquiring an additional 387,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.