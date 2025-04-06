TFI International (TSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$132.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$178.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$193.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$180.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

TFI International Trading Up 5.8 %

Insider Activity at TFI International

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$179.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$102.57 and a 1-year high of C$220.93.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$185.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,785,967.73. Also, Director William T. England purchased 3,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$130.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,577.90. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,128 shares of company stock worth $3,798,476. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.