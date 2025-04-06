The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.10 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 105.33 ($1.36), with a volume of 8865667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.40 ($1.38).

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at The Bankers Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Ankush Nandra bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,958.09). Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.