The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Invesco Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

