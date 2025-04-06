The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $89.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.34 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after buying an additional 387,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

