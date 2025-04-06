The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Ternium has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

