The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,375 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.90% of Marcus worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 1,102.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $483.54 million, a PE ratio of -44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.69%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

