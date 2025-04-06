The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $97,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after buying an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Mosaic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

