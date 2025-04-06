Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

View Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 5.6 %

TRI opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.