THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Robert W. Baird

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in THOR Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

