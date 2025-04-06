Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson purchased 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,964.80. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. Company insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TSE TPZ opened at C$22.14 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.45 and a 1 year high of C$29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

