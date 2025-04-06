Toy Stocks To Consider – April 4th

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Kroger, Dollar Tree, and Burlington Stores are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of toys and related products. These stocks can be influenced by seasonal trends, changing consumer preferences, and nostalgic appeal, often resulting in higher volatility and unique market dynamics compared to more traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $34.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $932.11. 2,814,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $413.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $989.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $947.61. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,596,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086,597. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 10,230,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,845,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,889. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $164.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. 8,600,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.83.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,953,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $135.94.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.15. 1,654,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,983. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.59.

