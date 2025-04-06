TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPG by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TPG by 2,515.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,254 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $12,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

