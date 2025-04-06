TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

THS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

