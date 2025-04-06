Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.
