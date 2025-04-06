Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 8.1 %

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Shares of TMQ opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 60.98 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$231.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.