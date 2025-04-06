UBS Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $235.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.81.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

