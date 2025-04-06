UNCY FY2025 EPS Boosted by Brookline Capital Management

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13).

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.15. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

