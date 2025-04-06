Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

UNB opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Union Bankshares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

