United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.18.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $96.57 and a 52-week high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

