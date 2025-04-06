Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,983,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of La-Z-Boy worth $217,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

