Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,360 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $236,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 966,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 288,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 296,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 198,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

