Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Vaxcyte by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,017,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,321,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,069,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCVX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Evercore ISI raised Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

