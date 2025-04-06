Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Approximately 485,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,101,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Verici Dx Stock Up 34.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 4.54.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

