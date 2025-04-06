VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $240.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $207.00. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $258.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.