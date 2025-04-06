Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 345.60 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.51), with a volume of 103779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.20 ($4.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 530 ($6.83) to GBX 580 ($7.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 399.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £856.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 43.30 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vesuvius had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Vesuvius plc will post 51.3945695 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 16.40 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In related news, insider Patrick André sold 156,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £609,983.40 ($786,567.89). 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

