Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE WCN opened at $188.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.27. Waste Connections has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $201.66. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 52.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.